In the Brilliant Words of Adolf Hitler
Jewish self-expansion is a parasitic phenomenon, since the Jew is always looking for ‘pastures new’ for his race. But this has nothing to do with nomadic life as such, because the Jew does not ever think of leaving a territory which he has once occupied. He sticks where he is with such tenacity that he can hardly be driven out even by superior physical force. He expands into new territories only when certain conditions for his existence are provided therein; but even then-unlike the nomad he will not change his former abode. He is, and remains, a parasite, a sponger who, like a pernicious bacillus, spreads over wider and wider areas according as some favourable area attracts him. The effect produced by his presence is also like that of the vampire, for wherever he establishes himself the people who grant him hospitality are bound to be bled to death sooner or later. Thus the Jew has at all times lived in States that have belonged to other rags, and within the organisation of those States, he has formed a State of his own, which is, however, hidden behind the mask of a ‘religious community,’ as long as external circumstances do not make it advisable for this community to declare its true nature. As soon as the Jew feels himself sufficiently established in his position to be able to hold it without a disguise, he lifts the mask and suddenly appears in the character which so many did not formerly believe or wish to see, namely, that of the Jew. for The life which the Jew lives as a parasite thriving on the substance of other nations and States has resulted in developing that specific character which Schopenhauer once described when he spoke of the Jew as ‘the great master of lies.’ The kind of existence which he leads, forces the Jew to the systematic use of falsehood, just as naturally as the inhabitants of northern climates are forced to wear warm clothes. He can live among other nations and States only as long as he succeeds in persuading them that the Jews are not a distinct people, but the representatives of a religious faith who thus constitute a ‘religious community,’ though this is of a peculiar character.
Adolf Hitler- Mein Kampf Stalag Edition Chapter XI Nation and Race Pg-261
Thanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.