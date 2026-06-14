In Their Own Words
“You {non-Jews} resent us {Jews}, but you cannot clearly say why... Not so many years ago I used to hear that we were money-grubbers and commercial materialists; now the complaint is being whispered around that no art and no profession is safe from Jewish invasion...
We shirk our patriotic duty in war time because we are pacifists by nature and tradition, and WE ARE THE ARCH-PLOTTERS OF UNIVERSAL WARS AND THE CHIEF BENEFICIARIES OF THOSE WARS. We are at once the founders and leading adherents of capitalism and the chief perpetrators of the rebellion against capitalism. Surely, history has nothing like us for versatility!...
You accuse us of stirring up revolution in Moscow. Suppose we admit the charge. What of it?...You make much noise and fury about undue Jewish influence in your theaters and movie palaces. Very good; granted your complaint is well founded. But WHAT IS THAT COMPARED TO OUR STAGGERING INFLUENCE IN YOUR CHURCHES, SCHOOLS, YOUR LAWS AND YOUR GOVERNMENT, AND THE VERY THOUGHTS YOU THINK EVERY DAY? ... ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion’ which shows that we plotted to bring on the late World War. You believe that book. All right...we will underwrite every word of it. It is genuine and authentic. But what is that besides the unquestionable historical conspiracy which we have carried out, which we never have denied because you never had the courage to charge us with it, and of which the full record is extant for anybody to read?
If you really are serious when you talk of Jewish plots, may I not direct your attention to one worth talking about? What use is it wasting words on the alleged control of your public opinion by Jewish financiers, newspaper owners, and movie magnates, when you might as well also justly accuse us of the proved control of your whole civilization...
You have not begun to appreciate the real depth of our guilt. WE ARE INTRUDERS. WE ARE SUBVERTERS. We have taken your natural world, your ideals, your destiny, and have played havoc with them. WE HAVE BEEN AT THE BOTTOM OF NOT MERELY OF THE LATEST WAR BUT OF NEARLY ALL YOUR WARS, NOT ONLY OF THE RUSSIAN BUT OF EVERY OTHER MAJOR REVOLUTION IN YOUR HISTORY. We have brought discord and confusion and frustration into your personal and public life. WE ARE STILL DOING IT. No one can tell how long we shall go on doing it...Who knows what great and glorious destiny might have been yours if we had left you alone.
But we did not leave you alone. We took you in hand and pulled down the beautiful and generous structure you had reared, and changed the whole course of your history. WE CONQUERED YOU as no empire of yours ever subjugated Africa or Asia. And we did it solely by the irresistible might of our spirit, with ideas, with propaganda...
Take the three principal revolutions in modern times, the French, the American and Russian. What are they but the triumph of the Jewish idea of social, political and economic justice? And the end is still a long way off. WE STILL DOMINATE YOU...
Is it any wonder you resent us? We have put a clog upon your progress. We have imposed upon you an alien book {Scofield Bible} and alien faith {Judeo-Christianity, a false Christianity} which is at cross-purposes with your native spirit, which keeps you everlastingly ill-at-ease, and which you lack the spirit either to reject or to accept in full...We have merely divided your soul, confused your impulses, paralyzed your desires...
So why should you not resent us? If we were in your place we should probably dislike you more cordially than you do us. But we should make no bones about telling you why...You Christians worry and complain about the Jew’s influence in your civilization. We are, you say, an international people, a compact minority in your midst, with traditions, interests, aspirations and objectives distinct from your own. And you declare that this state of affairs is a measure of your orderly development; it muddles your destiny. I do not altogether see the danger. Your world has always been ruled by minorities; and it seems to me a matter of indifference what remote origin and professed creed of the governing clique is. THE INFLUENCE, on the other hand, IS certainly THERE, and IT IS VASTLY GREATER AND MORE INSIDIOUS THAN YOU APPEAR TO REALIZE...
That is what puzzles and amuses and sometimes exasperates us about your game of Jew- baiting. It sounds so portentous. You go about whispering terrifyingly of the hand of the Jew in this and that and the other thing. It makes us quake. WE ARE CONSCIOUS OF THE INJURY WE DID WHEN WE IMPOSED UPON YOU OUR ALIEN FAITH AND TRADITIONS. And then you specify and talk vaguely of Jewish financiers and Jewish motion picture promoters, and our terror dissolves in laughter. The Gentiles, we see with relief, WILL NEVER KNOW THE REAL BLACKNESS OF OUR CRIMES...
You call us subversive, agitators, revolution mongers. IT IS THE TRUTH, and I cower at your discovery...We undoubtedly had a sizable finger in the Lutheran Rebellion, and IT IS simply A FACT THAT WE WERE THE PRIME MOVERS IN THE BOURGEOIS DEMOCRATIC REVOLUTIONS OF THE CENTURY BEFORE LAST, BOTH IN FRANCE AND AMERICA. If we were not, we did not know our own interests. The Republican revolutions of the 18th Century freed us of our age-long political and social disabilities. They benefited us...You go on rattling of Jewish conspiracies and cite as instances the Great War and the Russian Revolution! Can you wonder that we Jews have always taken your anti-Semites rather lightly, as long as they did not resort to violence?”
(Marcus Eli Ravage (Big Destruction Hammer of God), member of the staff of the New York Tribune, “A Real Case Against the Jews,” in Century Magazine, January-February, 1928).
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These people are truly parasites and parasites always need a host to survive. Ever seen them do anything but huckster? Ever seen them farm, build skyscrapers, actually contribute to what it takes to build a highly functional society? No, that’s why they can’t survive without creating heterogeneous mixed societies where they subvert nations continually. Their central banks is what I think is the single greatest threat to all nations where their usury is present. Collapse national currencies, create inflation leading to hyper inflation since they make nations borrow their own currency at interest, a nation implodes, they get found out, rinse and repeat.