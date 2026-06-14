BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Right Side of History's avatar
Right Side of History
10h

These people are truly parasites and parasites always need a host to survive. Ever seen them do anything but huckster? Ever seen them farm, build skyscrapers, actually contribute to what it takes to build a highly functional society? No, that’s why they can’t survive without creating heterogeneous mixed societies where they subvert nations continually. Their central banks is what I think is the single greatest threat to all nations where their usury is present. Collapse national currencies, create inflation leading to hyper inflation since they make nations borrow their own currency at interest, a nation implodes, they get found out, rinse and repeat.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Birth of a New Earth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture