In Their Own Words - Behold How Disgusting These Creatures Are

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript61In Their Own Words - Behold How Disgusting These Creatures AreBirthofaNewEarthMar 25, 202661ShareTranscriptThis video speaks for itself. They are NOT like us.ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesMy Latest Interview with the Amazing Victor-Hugo Mar 16 • BirthofaNewEarthCucked Christian Woman Loves Israelis Then Gets Spit On, Slapped and Bashed with a BackpackMar 15 • BirthofaNewEarthOn the Hive Mind Organization of the Jew -- Who Are the Sayanim?Mar 12 • BirthofaNewEarthRabbi Says Jews Are Aliens From Another Planet Here to Conquer the EarthMar 12 • BirthofaNewEarthReady for Some Deep Emotion?Mar 12 • BirthofaNewEarthMust Listen - Jews are Why The Demons SingMar 9 • BirthofaNewEarthPredictive Programming? Or Just Plain "Humor"?Mar 7 • BirthofaNewEarth