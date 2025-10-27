Is There Such a Thing as a "Good Jew"?

Short video. Brother Nathanael tells it like it is, as someone coming from the inside. From my perspective, every jew has the potential to be a walking sleeper cell ready to be activated at any time with instruction to work toward the harming of non-jews. All it takes is a frequency activation of their genetics from their off-world overlords, and they turn into hideous monsters.
Never trust a jew.
Source of the video is here.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.