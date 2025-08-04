Is This the Future You Want to Create? Is This the Future You Want to Live in?

Friends - I’m not sure if this video was actually banned on youtube because I know the dark ones love to tell us of their plans, which are outlined in great detail in this video. These psychopaths believe that if we do not say no to what we are being shown, then they have our tacit consent and feel empowered to move forward with their plans. So this video may serve the purpose of “revelation of the method”, but it is also a warning to all those who have jumped on the bandwagon of using AI and wireless devices — you are aligning yourselves with evil and with something so dark, so sinister, that it can, it does, and it will continue to, destroy lives until we say no more. Please wake up.
In the words of my friend, Nila…
Banned across YouTube, throttled by algorithms, and scrubbed from nearly every major social media platform, this may be one of the most suppressed videos on the Internet—and for good reason.
It lays bare the machinery of the emerging dystopia. A future not imagined, but engineered. A world governed not by elected leaders, but by an invisible cartel of bankers, industrialists, and technocrats who answer to no flag, no constitution, and certainly no electorate. They will decide what you eat, what you own, where you travel, and how long you last—all without firing a shot or passing a law.
Democracy is no longer being dismantled in darkness. It’s being bypassed in broad daylight. This is, without question, one of the most important videos I’ve ever shared. Ignore it at your own peril. Call it a conspiracy theory if it soothes your conscience. But after decades of investigation, I can tell you flatly: this is no theory. It is the operating blueprint. And it’s already underway.
Source video here
