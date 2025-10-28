Yes, indeed, they are trying to harm and kill people. There is no question about this. But the people who are offering the workshop below, which takes place tomorrow night, October 29, 2025 at 6pm EDT, will not be telling you all the facts about the murderously evil intentions behind this technology. Nevertheless, they will be talking about the harms of this technology which everyone ought to understand.

And… I do not know what these people will be suggesting in terms of solutions, but the REAL solution is to hold the scoundrels spiritually and financially liable for their murderous attempts to destroy us and all of life. For more information about how to do this WITHOUT LAWYERS AND WITHOUT EVER STEPPING INTO THEIR COURTS, please see here:

What You Need to Know:

Smart Meters Are Toxic

Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent.



The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.



Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin!



“Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely.



Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed.



Don’t let this happen to you! Join us to learn!

Register!

