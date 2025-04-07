Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

It's Wakey Wakey Time Friends - David Sorenson is Speaking Serious Truth Here

BirthofaNewEarth
Apr 07, 2025
Share
Transcript

Friends - I have never heard David Sorenson speak like this but what he is saying is ABSOLUTELY SPOT-ON. People need to realize that the evil in this world is due to a SATANIC SPECIES that is NOT created by God but rather God’s adversary. This species is NOT part of organic creation and does not belong on this Earth.

In fact, according to this video, these creatures will be leaving very soon. They are “expiring in their life force” (which, BTW, is based on syphoning trauma-based energy from us and our children) and they will “self-extinguish and be reunified with THEIR source” (who is Lucifer). “THEY WILL NOT COME BACK TO THE EARTH!

I’m sure there are millions out there with me who will be celebrating their permanent departure. At last, all living beings on Earth that are of God will be free.

This is where the original Sorenson video can be found:

And here is the other video that confirms my thoughts about their departure:

Share

Leave a comment

BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

BirthofaNewEarth Substack
BirthofaNewEarth Substack Podcast
Covering all the things that matter most
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
BirthofaNewEarth
Recent Episodes
WHO is Running Drills on Power Grid Shutdown
  BirthofaNewEarth
WHO is Running Drills on Power Grid Shutdown
  BirthofaNewEarth
The LGBT Rainbow Flag and Jewish World Domination
  BirthofaNewEarth
How a Wounded Man Responds When He Discovers His Penis Was Mutilated in Infancy by Psychopathic Doctors or Rabbis
  BirthofaNewEarth
Conscious, Love-Filled Mothering is the Highest Expression of Womanhood
  BirthofaNewEarth
Is Dr. Carrie Madej Actually a Sayanim, Chabad Jew and an Assassin?
  BirthofaNewEarth
"The Grid" - A Film from 1995 That Everyone Ought to Watch
  BirthofaNewEarth