It's Wakey Wakey Time Friends - David Sorenson is Speaking Serious Truth Here

Friends - I have never heard David Sorenson speak like this but what he is saying is ABSOLUTELY SPOT-ON. People need to realize that the evil in this world is due to a SATANIC SPECIES that is NOT created by God but rather God’s adversary. This species is NOT part of organic creation and does not belong on this Earth.
In fact, according to this video, these creatures will be leaving very soon. They are “expiring in their life force” (which, BTW, is based on syphoning trauma-based energy from us and our children) and they will “self-extinguish and be reunified with THEIR source” (who is Lucifer). “THEY WILL NOT COME BACK TO THE EARTH!”
I’m sure there are millions out there with me who will be celebrating their permanent departure. At last, all living beings on Earth that are of God will be free.
This is where the original Sorenson video can be found:
And here is the other video that confirms my thoughts about their departure:
