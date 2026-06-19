Jewish Control of the Media - It's All Just a Cohencidence - Nothing Nefarious Going on Here

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript31Jewish Control of the Media - It's All Just a Cohencidence - Nothing Nefarious Going on HereBirthofaNewEarthJun 19, 202631ShareTranscriptSourceShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesJewish Desperation is Rearing It's Ugly HeadJun 8 • BirthofaNewEarthSayanim - Israel's Global Network of Volunteer Spies and MurderersJun 5 • BirthofaNewEarthGet Down Birdies!!! Happy Short Video of the Day. May 28 • BirthofaNewEarthWater Crystals Before and After Exposure to 5G RadiationMay 28 • BirthofaNewEarthMy Latest Interview with Victor Hugo - Let's Talk About SexMay 27 • BirthofaNewEarthFor the Awakened Souls, This Video Explains What the AI Data Centers are Really For and What is About to Happen to The Evil Overlords and…May 24 • BirthofaNewEarthAn Important Tidbit of Truth Regarding "American" (i.e., jewish controlled) PoliticiansMay 24 • BirthofaNewEarth