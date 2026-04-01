Jewish God(s) Demands Human (and Animal) Sacrifice - In the Satanic Jewish Mind, Human Sacrifice is Necessary for the World to Flourish

It’s called luciferian reversal dear friends! Murder and blood are necessary for the world to flourish? Are these creatures insane?
YES THEY ARE!
All Jewish gods are demons, including the biblical god, Yahweh, Jehovah or whatever name you want to give him. It is time to snap out of the religious mind control and command these demonic gods to LEAVE THE EARTH, along with those who worship them and murder innocent people to gain their favor.
The evil we are currently dealing with, and have been dealing with for centuries is unfathomable. It must end. These “gods” and their followers must GO!
WAKE UP PEOPLE!!! ALL ABRAHAMIC RELIGIONS ARE SATANIC.
We do it because we believe that the gods whose favor we so desperately seek,
freedom,
security,
prosperity,
flourishing,
that they demand blood as the price of their favor.
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