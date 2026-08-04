Jewish Hatred of White People is Called Loxism. It is the Most Pervasive Form of Racial Hatred in the World Today.
Dear friends - especially Christians,
Were you aware of how much jews hate whites?
Were you aware of how much their vile hatred of whites has been driving the events in our world?
It’s wakey wakey time.
Know your enemy.
Source video here: https://rumble.com/v6xddd4-loxism-jewish-hatred-of-white-europeans-across-the-globe-.html
Also see: The Jewish Agenda to Destroy the White Race
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Anyone claiming to be a biological jew & or of biological Israel is either a liar, delusional fool or seriously mentaly ill. The current people claiming to be jews are frauds liars & criminals who murdered & kicked out the people in 1948 ish
THE STATE OF ISRAEL & FAKE JEWS HAVE NO “RIGHT TO EXIST"
Deut 4:26 ye shall soon UTTERLY PERISH ... but shall UTTERLY be ⚠️DESTROYED⚠️...30 ....and ALL THESE THINGS COME UPON THEE, even in ⏰THE LATTER DAYS⏰...
Deut 30:1.....WHEN ALL THESE THINGS ARE COME.. THE 🎯BLESSING🎯 and THE 🚨CURSE🚨,....19. Now therefore WRITE YE 🎶THIS SONG🎶... ...🎶THIS SONG🎶 SHALL TESTIFY AGAINST THEM AS A WITNESS;
Daniel 9:11 ....therefore 🚨THE CURSE IS POURED UPON US, and the oath that is written in the law of Moses🚨 the servant of God, because we have sinned against him. .....24. Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city,........
👉(💥A💥).. ⚠️DESTROY⚠️... CITY . SANCTUARY... THE END THEREOF SHALL BE WITH A 💦FLOOD💦 💥
(Mat 24 :39 ..until the 💦FLOOD💦 CAME ...so shall.. coming of..Son of man)
Nahum 1: 2... LORD REVENGETH; ....WILL TAKE 🚨VENGEANCE🚨...5. 🔥🌏 ...THE HILLS MELT, 🔥🌏...7..IN 🚨THE DAYOF TROUBLE;🚨 ...8...AN OVERRUNNING 💦FLOOD💦... MAKE AN UTTER ⚠️END OF THE PLACE⚠️..........
...........15... 👉🎯THE FEET OF HIM THAT BRINGETH 👉GOOD TIDINGS,👈 THAT PUBLISHETH PEACE!🎯👈
That is the "good news" gospel Christ preached....
1) Rev 1:7.. cometh with clouds.👁👁EVERY EYE SHALL SEE HIM.. THEY ALSO WHICH PIERCED HIM👁👁... (Acts 2:5) THE EARTH SHALL 💧WAIL💧 BECAUSE OF HIM.
Zech 12:1.. ⚠️WHEN THEY SHALL BE IN THE SIEGE⚠️.. 6. IN THAT DAY....👁👁THEYSHALL LOOK UPON ME WHOM THEY HAVE PIERCED👁👁, THEY SHALL 💧MOURN💧 ..11. A GREAT MOURNING IN JERUSALEM... IN THE VALLEY OF ☢☠MEGIDDON*☠☢
........GOD HINITED FIRST AT MT SINI
NUMBERS 14:12 I will smite them with the pestilence, and 👉DISINHERIT THEM 👈 and will make of thee a greater nation and mightier than they. .......
This story is a foreshadowing of what God had planed for biological Israel latter......Here God was going to kill all of the Biological jews/Israel & start over with Judt Moses ...but Moses pleaded with God so God relented but this was his plan ALL ALONG except it would be Jesus that he started over with!!
They thought Messiah was going to kill everyone who was not a Biological jew in Israel, but Gods "humor" was to destroy all biological jews & START ANEW WITH JUST JESUS "THE SEED"
...... THE REMNANT WAS GATHERED PRIOR TO AD 70: .....
Acts 2:5.. dwelling at Jerusalem JEWS, devout men, 💯OUT OF EVERY NATION UNDER HEAVEN💯..
(👉Heb 1:2; LAST DAYS; Acts 2:16-17 THIS IS THAT👈)
1 Peter 4:7...🔥🌏END OF ALL THINGS IS ST HAND🔥🌏....17 TIME IS COME that JUDGMENT must BEGIN (not end)
Acts 3:19. Repent... ✝️YOUR SINS MAY BE BLOTTED✝️ out, 👉WHEN THE 🎯TIMES OF REFRESHING🎯
Isaiah 11:11....IN THAT DAY,...SECOND TIME to recover 💯REMNANT💯 of his people👇
Jer 23:3 💯GATHER...REMNANT💯. 6 IN HIS DAYS...39. I, WILL.UTTERLY FORGET U, & I WILL ⚠️FORSAKE U & THE CITY⚠️.. & 🚨CAST U OUT OF MY PRESENCE🚨
Isaiah 28:5 IN THAT DAY...unto THE 💯RESIDUE💯...12 This is the REST.... THIS IS 🎯THE REFRESHING🎯yet they would not hear... 21 For the LORD...shall be 🚨WROTH🚨...bring to pass his act, HIS 👽STRANGE ACT.👽
Isaiah 35:4. Say to them... YOUR GOD WILL COME WITH 🚨VENGEANCE🚨, EVEN GOD WITH A RECOMPENCE; HE
WILL COME AND 👉🎯SAVE YOU🎯👈
💥" THE LAST DAYS"= 70 yrs from birth of Christ to AD 70. TOTAL PERIOD OF TIME 666YEARS OF CURSE BEGAN WITH A 70 YR PERIOD & ENDED WITH A 70 YR PERIOD
596BC.....................70AD
[...........666yrs...........]
[70yr)-------------(70yrs]
https://allendaves.substack.com/p/biological-jews-dont-exist-any-claims?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1xhldx
https://allendaves.substack.com/p/the-man-of-sin-a-falling-away666the?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1xhldx