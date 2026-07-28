Jewish Spell Casting - Sodomy, Demons, and the Satanic Kabbalah

Source Video Here and Here
Dear friends,
The more I learn about jews, the more horrified I become.
The level of evil they have been engaged in is just more than most people can comprehend.
Brother Nathanael is knocking it out of the ballpark with the revelations he is bringing forward.
I encourage people to support him because VERY few people would have the balls to expose this stuff.
What he is sharing is very important.
The world needs to know about this demonic race.
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Excerpt:
The rabbi and his disciple… sodomize one another while chanting these jewish prayers, believing that the semen that is emitted is being charged with the spiritual force of the targeted sephiroth/sefirot. Upon ejaculating, the recipient of the semen focuses on the demon being prayed to and tries to absorb the serpent into his spine and up into his brain. Once the semen is charged, the recipient begins hallucinating clearer than any drug could. The evil serpent appears to him as the semen is absorbed and he can ask the serpent questions and make requests. The jew – while his penis is still in the other person’s anus – can hear the reply channeled through the other person. Now fed on the demonic life force, either of these ritualists can cast spells that act upon unprotected persons.
Below are excerpts from a powerpoint presentation I shared at the Free Your Mind Conference in 2016 about the purpose of sodomy. You can watch the whole video here.
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