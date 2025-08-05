BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Jews Hate Jesus. They hate Whites. They spit in the face of Christians.

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
Aug 05, 2025
Share
Transcript

Oh dear friends, it is beyond wakey wakey time and time to face the truth. We have a literal demonic race on this Earth and they absolutely must be expelled once and for all. We cannot co-exist with these creatures. They are cruel and sadistic beyond measure and will never cease trying to destroy us and the Earth. It is their nature. Please alert your friends. Stew Peters and his amazing guest are telling some serious truth here. Please watch and share.

Share

Leave a comment

BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Birth of a New Earth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture