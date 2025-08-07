JEWS Were/Are Behind the COVID Scamdemic, the Weaponized COVID "Vaccine" and the Current Push to Do Away with "Vaccine" Exemptions
Please read and share the following substack to expose these demons once and for all. These creatures absolutely gotta go!!! They are so bloody evil, it is incomprehensible to those with good hearts.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This Substack is a WEF payop