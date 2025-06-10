Their silence about the radiation is very upsetting to me because I have been trying to alert people for the past 7 years and all I get is censorship and plagiarism by the very same creatures who have sought to silence me (see

“The dragon stood in front of the woman who was about to give birth so that he might devour her child the moment it was born.” Revelation 12:4

To those who are taking the time to read this book, I thank you. I thank you for caring about the future of Earth’s children and for educating yourself on this most important topic. I trust that the information you are about to read will prove to be invaluable. However, please be aware that some of what you are about to read can be very disturbing. Parents around the world have been duped by the medical establishment into allowing their fragile developing babies to be exposed to a technology that is known to cause sterility, genetic damage, brain damage, intrauterine growth retardation, premature birth, miscarriage, fetal death, and more. Although we are repeatedly told by medical doctors that ultrasound is just sound waves and, therefore, perfectly safe, in fact, ultrasound is based on technologically produced, non-ionizing radiation, and this type of radiation is harmful.

Massive amounts of research on this topic has already been published, yet many people remain unaware of the facts. As a result, we—and especially our children—are in great danger. The radiation poisoning of our world through ultrasonic and wireless devices has escalated out of control, and if we do not put a stop to this madness soon, all life on Earth could literally become extinct.

The devolution of our society has yielded a condition in which our homes, schools, workplaces, automobiles, town squares, shopping centers, medical offices, hospitals, mass transit, etc., all have become completely saturated with noxious, non-ionizing radiation. The devices we have become addicted to, including cell phones, laptop computers, Bluetooth devices, tablets, iPads, WiFi routers, smart TVs, cordless phones, baby monitors, microwave ovens, GPS devices, and more, have the potential to cause brain damage, cancer and other illnesses; alter our neurology; damage our reproductive capacity; destroy our DNA; disrupt mitochondrial metabolism; change our thoughts and behavior; and ultimately lead to our demise.