MAHA Report on Chronic Childhood Illness Fails to Address WIRELESS AND ULTRASONIC RADIATION as the #1 Cause
You know what friends? I find it absolutely infuriating that these bloviating “experts” are so completely full of shit that they refuse to address the #1 problem in our society that is driving the epidemic of childhood illnesses.
That problem is RADIATION from all WIRELESS AND SMART DEVICES AND CELL TOWERS AS WELL AS ULTRASONIC RADIATION THAT IS DAMAGING BABY BRAINS AND BODIES WHILE THEY ARE STILL IN THE WOMB!!!
Why is it so freaking hard for people to look at the radiation issue and address it?
How long can we remain in denial about what the medical establishment has done to our children and what we, ourselves, are doing to our children by using wireless devices and allowing our developing babies to be exposed to ultrasound and ultrasonic fetal heart monitors during pregnancy?
I spent five years researching and painstakingly documenting the harms of ultrasound in my book, with over 1800 citations.
Please read my book and educate yourself and others about this wicked, genetic and brain damaging technology.
Entire bloodlines are at risk. This is not an exaggeration.
Their silence about the radiation is very upsetting to me because I have been trying to alert people for the past 7 years and all I get is censorship and plagiarism by the very same creatures who have sought to silence me (see here and here).
MAHA reaches millions of people and their refusal to address the radiation issue can only be described as a deliberate cover-up.
It confirms that, despite putting on a very good front, these people do not give a shit about how many more children are harmed.
The silence is deafening! And so is the ultrasound!
Children can hear ultrasound!
It is being emitted by ALL wireless devices.
The apps on your cell phone are ULTRASONIC.
Below is an excerpt from the introduction to my book which you can find here.
The book can only be found at my website because it has been banned by Amazon and elsewhere for revealing too much Truth.
Please also see my upcoming webinar about the ultrasound-autism connection: https://birthofanewearth.com/2025/05/the-ultrasound-autism-connection-upcoming-webinar-june-26/
Below is a video interview I did with Polly Tommey at Children’s Health Defense, confirming that the experts at “MAHA” know full well about the dangers of both wireless and ultrasonic radiation, yet mums the word in their report.
They have also not been willing to publish my comment on the article below.
Sickening!
PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH OTHERS!
Excerpt from my book:
“The dragon stood in front of the woman who was about to give birth so that he might devour her child the moment it was born.” Revelation 12:4
To those who are taking the time to read this book, I thank you. I thank you for caring about the future of Earth’s children and for educating yourself on this most important topic. I trust that the information you are about to read will prove to be invaluable. However, please be aware that some of what you are about to read can be very disturbing. Parents around the world have been duped by the medical establishment into allowing their fragile developing babies to be exposed to a technology that is known to cause sterility, genetic damage, brain damage, intrauterine growth retardation, premature birth, miscarriage, fetal death, and more. Although we are repeatedly told by medical doctors that ultrasound is just sound waves and, therefore, perfectly safe, in fact, ultrasound is based on technologically produced, non-ionizing radiation, and this type of radiation is harmful.
Massive amounts of research on this topic has already been published, yet many people remain unaware of the facts. As a result, we—and especially our children—are in great danger. The radiation poisoning of our world through ultrasonic and wireless devices has escalated out of control, and if we do not put a stop to this madness soon, all life on Earth could literally become extinct.
The devolution of our society has yielded a condition in which our homes, schools, workplaces, automobiles, town squares, shopping centers, medical offices, hospitals, mass transit, etc., all have become completely saturated with noxious, non-ionizing radiation. The devices we have become addicted to, including cell phones, laptop computers, Bluetooth devices, tablets, iPads, WiFi routers, smart TVs, cordless phones, baby monitors, microwave ovens, GPS devices, and more, have the potential to cause brain damage, cancer and other illnesses; alter our neurology; damage our reproductive capacity; destroy our DNA; disrupt mitochondrial metabolism; change our thoughts and behavior; and ultimately lead to our demise.
Source Article Here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maha-report-falls-short-wireless-radiation-chronic-disease-emr/
MAHA Report ‘Falls Short’ on Linking Wireless Radiation to Chronic Disease, Experts Say
“The MAHA Report” only briefly mentioned electromagnetic radiation and failed to accurately convey the scientific literature showing harm. “Nonetheless, it has broken ground as the first formal acknowledgement by the executive branch that there is a problem,” said Odette Wilkens, a technology attorney.
The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) report briefly mentioned electromagnetic radiation (EMR), but failed to accurately convey the scientific literature revealing how it harms human health, according to EMR experts and safe technology advocates who spoke with The Defender.
“The MAHA Report,” released May 22, identified four “key drivers” behind the childhood chronic disease epidemic. EMR, which wasn’t included as a main driver, was mentioned only briefly in the report’s section on environmental chemicals.
Miriam Eckenfels, director of Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program, said EMR should have been listed as a fifth main driver.
“The report’s discussion of EMR serves as a conversation-starter,” Eckenfels said. “But it misses the mark in terms of acknowledging the impact of wireless radiation on the childhood chronic disease epidemic.”
For instance, the report failed to mention that studies have linked wireless radiation exposure to impaired blood sugar regulation and neuropsychiatric effects, including depression, Eckenfels said.
Some autism researchers, including Martha Herbert, M.D., Ph.D., a pediatric neurologist and neuroscientist, have theorized that EMR is linked to autism. Herbert’s publications on the topic weren’t cited in the report.
[snip]
Read full article here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maha-report-falls-short-wireless-radiation-chronic-disease-emr/
