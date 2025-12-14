BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Major Flooding in the US Northwest but Mums the Word in the Mainstream Media

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
Dec 14, 2025

Oh look friends!

Another “natural” disaster.

Just another one of those “hundred year floods”, but this time it’s caused by “atmospheric rivers” (whatever the fuck that is).

They make it up as they go along.

The American people are under siege.

In fact, almost all white, Christian nations are under attack by jews and their wicked technologies.

WAKE UP!

Source of the Video Above is here

Commentary and Video Below Can be Found Here

And yes friends, he’s a jew.

And this is how jews think.

They are NOT like us.

Share

Leave a comment

BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Birth of a New Earth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture