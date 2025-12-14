Major Flooding in the US Northwest but Mums the Word in the Mainstream Media

Oh look friends!
Another “natural” disaster.
Just another one of those “hundred year floods”, but this time it’s caused by “atmospheric rivers” (whatever the fuck that is).
They make it up as they go along.
The American people are under siege.
In fact, almost all white, Christian nations are under attack by jews and their wicked technologies.
WAKE UP!
Source of the Video Above is here
Commentary and Video Below Can be Found Here
And yes friends, he’s a jew.
And this is how jews think.
They are NOT like us.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.