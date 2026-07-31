Massive Iceberg Collapses and Flips Over - Does Anyone Else Think Technology Caused This?

Source video here
Dear friends -
I have a very hard time believing this is a natural event.
Do the bottom of icebergs normally rise up like this from below the ocean?
Do icebergs normally rock back and forth the way this one does?
Methinks some form of sonic and/or microwave weaponry is being used to cause this event.
Could it be the very same weaponry they will use to cause tsunamis in the near future?
I have repeatedly said I believe they will use sonic technology in the ocean to cause earthquakes and tsunamis.
Could this video be a taste of the “revelation of the method”?
What do you think?
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