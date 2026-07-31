BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Massive Iceberg Collapses and Flips Over - Does Anyone Else Think Technology Caused This?

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth

Source video here

Dear friends -

I have a very hard time believing this is a natural event.

Do the bottom of icebergs normally rise up like this from below the ocean?

Do icebergs normally rock back and forth the way this one does?

Methinks some form of sonic and/or microwave weaponry is being used to cause this event.

Could it be the very same weaponry they will use to cause tsunamis in the near future?

I have repeatedly said I believe they will use sonic technology in the ocean to cause earthquakes and tsunamis.

Could this video be a taste of the “revelation of the method”?

What do you think?

Share

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Birth of a New Earth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture