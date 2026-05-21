Mel Gibson Says "Gavin Newsom Drank Baby Blood on Video" - "I have the hard evidence...it has to happen live in Congress...this is our last shot... I'm not backing down!"

Well friends, I think this is going to be really big.
I’m excited to see what unfolds as the American people begin to absorb what many of us have known for the past 20-30 years.
Mel Gibson is gearing up to expose not only Jewscum Newsom, but also Pelosi, Kamala Harris and others involved with Hollywood.
It’s kind of fun to think about how these disgusting creatures are squirming right now.
Cockroaches do not like to have the light shined on them.
And I mean no insult to cockroaches.
Enjoy the video and let’s pray for Mel Gibson’s safety.
Source video here:
https://rumble.com/v7a1n4u-mel-gibson-drops-congressional-bombshell-gavin-newsom-drank-baby-blood-on-v.html?e9s=src_v1_eh_cs&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20People%27s%20Voice
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