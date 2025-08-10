Mike Yeadon, whistleblower and former Pharma insider, tells some serious truth here!

Friends, I used to think Mike Yeadon was a shill. Now it is clear he is earnestly trying to understand the whole truth and he is speaking out about what he knows. Although he does not yet understand that “influenza” is an electrically-induced disease and that “the flu” and microwave radiation poisoning share exactly the same symptoms, he still does his best to explain this common illness, knowing full well it is not do any virus. He comes right out and says contagious viruses do not even exist!!! He also exposes a good part of the overarching agenda behind the COVID scam and where the evil ones plan to take us, if we allow it.
I highly recommend listening to this one.
