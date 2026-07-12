More Info Regarding the UNBELIEVABLE ASSAULT AGAINST CHINA AND THE CHINESE PEOPLE

Please check out my earlier post regarding what is happening to China

No doubt, this assault is being funded and organized by the jewish-controlled, communist Chinese government (see

Their sonic weaponry can literally cause the ground to bubble up and MELT as is shown in the

Extreme heating of water is happening all over the earth and billions of innocent beings are being burnt to death in the water (see

for more info), jewish “weather modification”, and the mad-dog jewish agenda to conquer the earth, even if it means destroying it!!!

This is due to jewish weaponry (see

for more info about that:

See the video in this post

Already in the US, floods are occurring in various places (see

,

,

and

, for a few examples), fires are taking over huge swaths of the western part of the country (see

), “heat domes” are pressing down on large portions of the US, and

and are about to happen (as is spoken of in this video

) in California and perhaps elsewhere.