More Info Regarding the UNBELIEVABLE ASSAULT AGAINST CHINA AND THE CHINESE PEOPLE

Source video here
Dear friends,
The woman in the video above is talking about the numerous not-so-natural disasters that have taken place in China in the last 11 days!!!
Please check out my earlier post regarding what is happening to China here.
No doubt, this assault is being funded and organized by the jewish-controlled, communist Chinese government (see here and here for more info).
Jews seek destruction of China and its people(and every other non-jewish civilization) so they can claim the world for themselves.
Unfortunately, the woman in the video (and billions of others all over the world) are completely missing the point about what is causing these upheavals.
For those paying attention, please note about 3 minutes in when she starts talking about birds going crazy before and during the disasters, fish jumping out of water, animals running about extremely agitated and stressed prior to the earthquake, “unusual” clouds forming in the sky, crystal clear waters turning red/deep orange, massive heat waves pounding the country, etc.
This is all due to the dark ones using microwave and sonic weapons to generate these disasters.
Animals, especially dogs, can HEAR the ultrasonic frequencies and, as one of the “humans” that can also hear these frequencies, I can assure you, they are extremely disturbing and life-threatening.
The evil ones appear to be activating their weaponry, at least in part, from under the earth which is what is triggering the earthquakes.
Their sonic weaponry can literally cause the ground to bubble up and MELT as is shown in the video posted here.
Hence we are seeing mudflows and landslides and bodies of water filling up with mud and other earth particles.
We are also seeing large bodies of water literally cooking and/or boiling from exposure to microwave and ultrasonic radiation.
This is what is causing fish to jump out of the water.
They are doing this in response to the excess heat, tortuous sounds and deadly frequencies hitting the water.
Water AMPLIFIES sonic noise and both sonic and microwave radiation negatively effect all aquatic life forms.
Extreme heating of water is happening all over the earth and billions of innocent beings are being burnt to death in the water (see here, here and here).
THIS IS NOT DUE TO “CLIMATE CHANGE” FRIENDS!!!!
This is due to jewish weaponry (see here for more info), jewish “weather modification”, and the mad-dog jewish agenda to conquer the earth, even if it means destroying it!!!
See the video in this post here for more info about that:
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These creatures are diabolically insane and if you watch the video linked in the Dresden post just mentioned, you will come to understand what they really are.
It is time for the world to wake up to the jewish menace.
There can be no doubt America and other “white” nations are on the chopping block.
Already in the US, floods are occurring in various places (see here, here, here and here, for a few examples), fires are taking over huge swaths of the western part of the country (see here), “heat domes” are pressing down on large portions of the US, and earthquakes have happened and are about to happen (as is spoken of in this video here) in California and perhaps elsewhere.
Please note that in the video just linked to above, “geophysicist”, Stefan Burns, once again points to the sun as causing the most recent earthquake which happened today in California.
Stefan Burns is a limited hangout.
All of his material focuses on the sun, solar flares, and “solar wind” as the culprits in causing these MASSIVE weather attacks on the earth.
The sun is not doing this.
The jews are doing this.
And until Stefan starts talking about the microwave and sonic weaponry being used by these monsters, I don’t trust him one bit.
I also wonder what has happened to Dutchsinse.
Dutch WAS talking about the weaponry causing these disturbances (see here for example) but over the last three weeks, he has gone silent on youtube.
I am concerned about him.
Stay vigilante dear friends and have some type of survival and evacuation plan.
I think things are about to get VERY intense for people in the US and elsewhere.
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