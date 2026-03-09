BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Must Listen - Jews are Why The Demons Sing
0:00
-5:10

Must Listen - Jews are Why The Demons Sing

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
Mar 09, 2026

FANTASTIC song by Les Visible. Please listen and share.

Les Visible
♫They Are Why The Demons Sing♫
The rock opera is going to be kind of like Les Misérables, only it takes place in a bombed-out city with nothing but rubble left, and human skeletons limping and dragging themselves around…
Listen now
7 months ago · 13 likes · 4 comments · Les Visible

Lyrics=

Israel’s... near Lebanon... who they keep bombing... on and on

It’s right next to a hot, dead sea where lots of dead souls live for free

The sea is dead because their toxic lies kill everything

This is how I know exactly why the demons sing

They lied about the holocaust. It was a P.R. stunt

They lied about their background. They lied about their race

They lie each time they speak, and they lie right to your face

They lie about their history, and everywhere they’ve been

They lie that they are chosen by a God they don’t believe in

They dress up real retarded,

In honor of a God... they don’t believe in

Israel does not exist

and The World is really pissed

That they keep using stolen gold

To get their phony story told

No one believes them anymore

unless they pay them. That’s for sure

I really wish they’d go away,

But if there’s stuff to scam or steal,

they’re gonna stay, and that’s for real

Before the Ashke-NAZI monsters came to Palestine

Semitic types were living there, and they were doing fine

Then The Khazars poisoned them and drove the people out

It was a time they call The Nakba, of this there’s no doubt.

They had just come from Russia, and some were from Ukraine

Where 60 million people died, and yes... they are to blame.

Everywhere they go, they leave an awful mess

Are they the spawn of Satan? Take a wild guess!

They steal a country’s money. They steal a people’s land

They’re criminals from Satanville who deal in contraband

Israel does not exist

and The World is really pissed

That they keep using stolen gold

To get their phony story told

No one believes them anymore

unless they pay them. That’s for sure

I really wish they’d go away,

but if there’s stuff to scam or steal,

They’re gonna stay, and that’s for real.

Ask any country where they’ve been

How come they drove them out of there

And you will hear the same damn thing

They are why the demons sing.

They are why the demons sing

