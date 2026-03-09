Must Listen - Jews are Why The Demons Sing

FANTASTIC song by Les Visible. Please listen and share.
Lyrics=
Israel’s... near Lebanon... who they keep bombing... on and on
It’s right next to a hot, dead sea where lots of dead souls live for free
The sea is dead because their toxic lies kill everything
This is how I know exactly why the demons sing
They lied about the holocaust. It was a P.R. stunt
They lied about their background. They lied about their race
They lie each time they speak, and they lie right to your face
They lie about their history, and everywhere they’ve been
They lie that they are chosen by a God they don’t believe in
They dress up real retarded,
In honor of a God... they don’t believe in
Israel does not exist
and The World is really pissed
That they keep using stolen gold
To get their phony story told
No one believes them anymore
unless they pay them. That’s for sure
I really wish they’d go away,
But if there’s stuff to scam or steal,
they’re gonna stay, and that’s for real
Before the Ashke-NAZI monsters came to Palestine
Semitic types were living there, and they were doing fine
Then The Khazars poisoned them and drove the people out
It was a time they call The Nakba, of this there’s no doubt.
They had just come from Russia, and some were from Ukraine
Where 60 million people died, and yes... they are to blame.
Everywhere they go, they leave an awful mess
Are they the spawn of Satan? Take a wild guess!
They steal a country’s money. They steal a people’s land
They’re criminals from Satanville who deal in contraband
Israel does not exist
and The World is really pissed
That they keep using stolen gold
To get their phony story told
No one believes them anymore
unless they pay them. That’s for sure
I really wish they’d go away,
but if there’s stuff to scam or steal,
They’re gonna stay, and that’s for real.
Ask any country where they’ve been
How come they drove them out of there
And you will hear the same damn thing
They are why the demons sing.
They are why the demons sing
Thanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.