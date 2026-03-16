My Latest Interview with the Amazing Victor-Hugo

Friends - This was a great conversation. Victor is an awake and open-minded soul. I enjoyed speaking with him and I feel as if my voice is getting more powerful over time. I’ve never felt this strong in my convictions and in my understanding of things. There is very little insecurity or doubt when I share this information. Much of it will be new to people but this information needs to be shared. It needs to spread far and wide so that others will remember The Truth.
We talk about ultrasound, wireless radiation and devices, and the impact these energies are having on us including tinnitus, insomnia, anxiety, depression, heart irregularities, memory loss, alzheimers, dementia, and much more. In children these technologies are causing autism, ADHD, various forms of brain damage, neurological damage, hearing loss, etc.
We also talk about birth trauma and the abuse of babies and families that is happening in hospitals every single day. We talk about circumcision, the induction of labor, what is happening in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), etc.
We also talk about religion and this might be some of the most challenging information for people to hear.
Source video here
Enjoy!
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