My Latest Interview with Victor Hugo - Let's Talk About Sex

Source video here: https://rumble.com/v7a6p76-lies-of-the-medical-establishment-hanta-virus-scam-ai-data-centers-danger-j.html
Dear friends - Here is my latest interview with Victor Hugo. This time we discuss issues related to the disempowerment and wounding of the masculine energy and the distortion of the feminine as well. WE go deep into the wounded expressions of human sexuality now being engaged in by women as well as men. These abominations have, of course, been orchestrated and promoted by jews. The corrosive sexual activity that now fills our planet is a result of jewish mind control. To learn more about the deliberate process the jews took to get people to behave the way they do, please watch this:
Also during my conversation with Victor, we go deep into the information given to us in the Ringing Cedars books written by Vladimir Megre. These books hold the keys to helping us break the mind control and restore our sacred, life-creating potential.
I hope you get to hear the interview and also the watch the talk I gave at the Free Your Mind Conference in 2016. It’s an important one!
Enjoy!
PS - if the video will not play for you in substack, please click on the following link to watch the video: https://rumble.com/v7a6p76-lies-of-the-medical-establishment-hanta-virus-scam-ai-data-centers-danger-j.html
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