A new study in which rats were exposed to 5G-like radiation only during the fetal period shows that the animals suffered damage that persisted into adulthood to testicles, sperm and even DNA damage. Nevertheless, the exposure was significantly lower than the levels that the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority claims do not cause any harmful effects. The aim of this

was to investigate whether exposure to 5G before birth leads to long-term structural, functional and cellular damage in the reproductive capacity of male rats one year after birth, i.e. when they reached adulthood and without further exposure after birth.