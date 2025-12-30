New Study Confirms That In Utero Exposure to Radiation from 5G (and all Gs) Causes Damage to Testicles, Sperm, and DNA
Nothing to see here folks! Just move along.
Keep using those life-destroying cell phones and be sure to keep them close to your body to ensure genetically damaged children who cannot reproduce and who are also brain damaged with autism, ADHD, memory problems, etc. from the wireless radiation and pulsed frequencies.
A new study in which rats were exposed to 5G-like radiation only during the fetal period shows that the animals suffered damage that persisted into adulthood to testicles, sperm and even DNA damage. Nevertheless, the exposure was significantly lower than the levels that the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority claims do not cause any harmful effects. The aim of this new study was to investigate whether exposure to 5G before birth leads to long-term structural, functional and cellular damage in the reproductive capacity of male rats one year after birth, i.e. when they reached adulthood and without further exposure after birth.
Read the abstract here: Male Reproductive and Cellular Damage After Prenatal 3.5 GHz Radiation Exposure: One-Year Postnatal Effects -https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41128732/
PS - the above quote came from the substack below. Please note that Safe Tech International is a compromised organization — i.e., controlled opposition. Although they put out some good info, they are not to be trusted.
PSS - although Safe Tech claims that so-called “5G radiation” causes the problems mentioned above, the frequency they used to do this study was a mere 3.5 GHz (gigahertz), whereas your wifi router is often pumping 5 GHz into your home through 4G technology.
5G frequencies can actually go as high as 100 GHz (perhaps higher).
At 60 GHz, oxygen molecules cannot be absorbed by the body and people will not be able to breathe.
I experienced this myself last night when stopping at a grocery store in an area where they are rolling out 5G.
I could not catch my breath and I immediately knew why. I hightailed it out of the area as quickly as possible.
As soon as I left, my breathing was restored.
This is what we are dealing with friends.
They have gotten the compliant masses completely addicted to wireless technologies that are ALL weapons designed to kill them.
Please wake up.
Smash your phones with a sledgehammer.
Call your internet provider and have them turn off the wifi and used wired internet on a desktop or laptop instead.
Call your electric utility and water companies and tell them you want the smart meters OFF your property.
Don’t just sit there waiting for them to kill you.
Do something to help yourselves and your loved ones.
