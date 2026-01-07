New Study Finds that Bluetooth Radiation Damages Brain Development Before Birth Increasing Risk of Autism
And now we have further confirmation that the groundwork for autism is being laid in the womb.
This is something I have been hollering about since the publication of my ultrasound book in 2018 but very few people have listened to me.
Vaccines are NOT the driving the force behind autism although vaccines can and do throw thousands of the children over the edge in autism.
In truth, it is exposure to wireless and ultrasonic radiation in utero that is causing the genetic, brain and neurological damage that has led to the autism epidemic.
These technologies have caused millions of children to become neurologically and genetically damaged.
Ultrasound is a MAJOR player in destroying our children.
The medical establishment, including members of the controlled opposition team at “MAHA”, know this full well.
But they are not informing parents of the facts and instead, they are deliberately harming the children and misleading parents as to the real cause of autism.
It is time for the truth to be made known so that parents can see what is happening and change gears.
Avoid all wireless devices, especially during pregnancy, and say NO to ultrasound while pregnant while simultaneously telling the medical monsters of “prenatal care” to FUCK OFF.
For more information, please read my book, The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound, which you can find here.
====================================================
Cortical organoids (tissue structures of the human cerebral cortex) develop delayed and disrupted prenatally under everyday Bluetooth radiation. The risk of autism increases.
RF exposure alters radial glial differentiation in human cortical organoids
RF induces ASD [autism spectrum disorder]-related gene and retroelement expression in cortical organoids
BET protein dysregulation mediates RF-induced neurodevelopmental defects
BET inhibitors rescue RF-induced developmental defects in cortical organoids
Full text here - https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(25)01009-5
====================================================
Dear friends - the information presented here should be a no brainer to those who still have a few brain cells still firing. However most adult brains are being continuously irradiated by cell phones and other wireless devices and are therefore fried. That is why most adults are not thinking clearly and are not behaving normally. They are becoming more and more brain damaged and autistic themselves.
The biggest problem we face is that most people still like to pretend that wireless devices are safe. They tell themselves this lie so that they can continue using wireless devices and avoid making necessary changes in their home and their lives.
So determined are these people to pretend that these devices are safe that they use them while pregnant, hand them to their children at very young ages, and even send their children to schools that are permeated with bluetooth and wifi, some of which have freaking cell towers right on school grounds!!!!
How is it possible that so many people can continue to live in such denial?
How many children have been irreparably damaged by our refusal to address this issue?
How many children have died because of what we are exposing them to?
How many innocent insects, birds, animals, plants, trees, etc. have become deathly ill or killed or rendered genetically damaged by our use of these wicked, radiation-emitting technologies?
And the most important question of all…
How many people actually care about what I am saying?
You see friends, this is why there is likely to be a major shake-up on this earth that will knock people out of their denial and their comfort zones.
Had we been willing to take responsibility for what we are doing and change gears years ago, the shake-up would not be necessary.
But things have gone too far. Too much life has been harmed and destroyed. This cannot continue.
THE ENTIRE WIRELESS GRID MUST BE SHUT DOWN PERMANENTLY AND ALL WIRELESS DEVICES MUST BE DESTROYED.
All of these devices have been created as weapons!
Their real purpose is not for communication or entertainment.
Their specific function is to do destroy us, our children, and this entire beautiful earth.
Since we ourselves have refused to accept these facts and correct course, it is likely something bigger than us will need to come in and wipe these technologies off the earth.
Or perhaps there will be a grand awakening and at last people will look in horror at what they have done and seek to make restitution to our world.
Something needs to give and I pray that that something happens soon.
This simply cannot continue.
The present study shows that Bluetooth radiation can have harmful effects on cortical organoids….The damaging effects of the high frequency include altered differentiation of neuronal stem cells and characteristics of ASS [autistic] patients… These effects are consistent with observations on the animal model, where intrauterine RF exposure produced cognitive and behavioral abnormalities such as hyperactivity and memory impairment (Aldad et al., 2012).
Source articles here: https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(25)01009-5
and here: https://www.emfdata.org/de/studien/detail&id=903
Radiofrequency regulates the BET-mediated pathways in radial glia differentiation in human cortical development
High frequency regulates the BET-mediated signaling pathways in the differentiation of radial glialles in the development of the human cerebral cortex.
Authors: Author(s): Cakir B*, Tanaka Y, Choe MS, Kiral FR, Kim J, Micali N, Kang YJ, Dharmadhikari B, Patterson B, Yang WS, Cho Y, Xiang Y, Zhong M, Lee SH, Patra P, Rakic P, Park IH.
In German: Hochfrequenz reguliert die BET-vermittelten Signalwege bei der Differenzierung radialer Gliazellen bei der Entwicklung der menschlichen Großhirnrinde.
Greetings: Although sloppy work dilutes the respect, it seems “Brian” in the title was supposed to be “Brain.”