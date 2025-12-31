New Year's Resolution Tax Revolt? I Would Say IT'S ABOUT TIME!!!
Below is an interesting post with lots of truth and some disinfo (such as the nonsense about “gain-of-function viral outbreaks” that do not exist). Nonetheless, it’s a good article and if you replace the phrases “Deep State” and “globopedo coconspirators” with JEWS, you will have a very good overview of why it is time for the American people to stop paying “taxes” to the thieving kikes that run the American government, the Federal Reserve, and the IRS. Noncompliance with the criminal dictates of this mobster bunch is absolutely essential at this time. We can no longer tolerate them, nor their laws, nor their jewdicial system. All of it needs to go.
Thanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.