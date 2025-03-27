Source Article Here:

Friends - I cannot say this loud enough. THERE IS NO FLU!! The so-called “flu” is a cover-up for radiation sickness and children are dying from exposure to radiation coming from wireless devices and infrastructure. Microwave radiation COOKS THINGS!! It eats the brain and literally causes it to shrivel up like bacon. Please see my articles here: https://radiationdangers.com/2020/01/31/is-covid-19-a-cover-up-for-radiation-sickness/ and here: https://radiationdangers.com/microwave-sickness/the-flu-and-microwave-sickness-share-many-of-the-same-symptoms/

AND PLEASE READ MY BOOK: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/07/are-wireless-devices-really-safe/

Alert your friends. People need to WTFU to what is happening. The wireless devices you are holding in your hands and have installed all around your house are deadly weapons. LET GO!!! The radiation will kill your children and pets first since they are smaller and the radiation penetrates deeper into their bodies. These devices are NOT safe. Living near a cell tower is NOT safe.

Save yourselves. Please wake up. And ignore all the medical nonsense about the need to get a flu shot. Don’t do it. It will only make things worse. You need to get yourselves and your children out of the radiation.

===================================

By CASSIDY MORRISON SENIOR HEALTH REPORTER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

Published: 08:25 EDT, 1 March 2025 | Updated: 08:25 EDT, 1 March 2025

Almost a dozen children with the flu have contracted a rare brain disorder that causes seizures, delirium and death.

The CDC reported that of 68 children who have died of the flu during the 2024-2025 season, nine had a condition called influenza-associated encephalopathy or encephalitis (IAE), including four who had a more severe subtype called acute necrotizing encephalopathy (ANE).

The CDC didn't reveal any details about the children aside from they were all under five years old and only two were vaccinated.

ANE occurs when the body's immune system overreacts to a common virus, like the flu. It causes widespread inflammation and tissue damage throughout the body, including the brain.

This lets toxins and bacteria enter the brain and kill tissue. Over time, the brain swells and cells die.

IAE is relatively rare, with studies in past flu seasons showing roughly nine percent of children who died of flu had it. ANE, a distinct form of IAE, is even less common, with just a few hundred documented cases in medical literature.

The US is experiencing one of its worst flu seasons. Cases have hit a 15-year high and 430,000 Americans have been hospitalized while 19,000 have died from the flu, including 86 children.

[snip]

Read full article here:

Share

Leave a comment