"No Amount of Evidence Will Ever Convince an Idiot" - Funny Short Video about Trying to Wake Up the Masses to the Dangers of Wireless Technology

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript31"No Amount of Evidence Will Ever Convince an Idiot" - Funny Short Video about Trying to Wake Up the Masses to the Dangers of Wireless TechnologyBirthofaNewEarthMay 07, 202631ShareTranscriptThanks to Normal James for bringing this video to my attention.Source video here.ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesI Love This Woman!11 hrs ago • BirthofaNewEarthSome People Say Reptiles Have No Feelings. But Is That True?May 8 • BirthofaNewEarthBig Brother Jew is Watching You!May 8 • BirthofaNewEarthSome Important Facts About Abortion Everyone Ought to KnowMay 7 • BirthofaNewEarthUnderstanding the Nature of the Jewish Soul Group - This Video Explains Exactly What We are Dealing WithMay 6 • BirthofaNewEarthHospitals are Demonic Institutions That Siphon the Energy of Human Pain/Suffering to Feed the Vampires that Control the Medical…May 5 • BirthofaNewEarthFor Those Ready to Know the Truth, There's Alot of It Here! This Video Even Speaks About Permanently Expelling the Parasites from the Earth…Apr 27 • BirthofaNewEarth