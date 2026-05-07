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"No Amount of Evidence Will Ever Convince an Idiot" - Funny Short Video about Trying to Wake Up the Masses to the Dangers of Wireless Technology

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BirthofaNewEarth
May 07, 2026

Thanks to Normal James for bringing this video to my attention.

Source video here.

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