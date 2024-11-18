Friends - I am really appreciating this new site I found. I encourage you to check it out. Below is just a little bit of what is being shared at the site:
https://noslavecollar.weebly.com/
Please read the information and check out the amazing gallery. Please also SHARE the information and take action!!! Do not participate in the ongoing murder/suicide/genocide. RISE UP!!! RISE ABOVE IT! The time is now to CHOOSE YOUR PATH! Will you choose to move into the New Earth where love, joy, and true happiness abound? Or will you stay here as a slave, connected to your devices and becoming more transhuman with each passing day?
In 1996, the telecom industry began to implement its plan to put a mobile phone into the hands of every man, woman and child on Earth. A few years later and for the first time in human history, everyone is holding an open source of microwave radiation in their hands and are still going about their business as if everything was fine. The most immediate threat to health, life and freedom comes from this evil technology of death you cling to, despite so much information, to the tune of 28,000 scientific studies (for example here, here or there)! Making a call or sending a text exposes you to much more radiation than the radiation from any cell towers; cell phone radiation interferes with your metabolism and is a predominant cause of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer today; microwave radiation is a greater and more urgent assault on the Earth than chemical pollution or any other environmental threat...
We are all living in a giant digital concentration camp. Are you tired of living in that prison? Then our only chance for freedom and survival, the real solution lies in creating a wave of liberation from not just mobile phones, but all wireless connected objects. Indeed, the same goes for tablets, baby monitors, cordless phones, wireless mice and keyboards, anything "smart", i.e. "smart" watches, "smart" baby nappies and bottles, "smart" meters, "smart" thermostats, "smart" TVs, Alexa, not to mention the so-called energy-saving light bulbs that emit harmful frequencies, etc. In short, all wireless transmitters/receivers of data and information, Wifi, Bluetooth, everything wireless has to go!...
In the early days of the smartphone, being glued to your device was a sign of status. Staring into the screen of your Blackberry in 2008 meant something. It meant you were important, you had things to do and you were in the vanguard class of technology users. Today, if you're lost in your screen, you're just distracted and "checked out". Your phone is the lamp. And you are a moth. Cellphones are no longer a sign of power, they are a sign of subservience. Like slot machines each time you pull the lever, smartphones are designed to be a constant source of novelty and "variable rewards". Being chained to your mobile phone is now a low-status behaviour, similar to smoking...
Do you think that if you only keep your phone for emergencies, the antennas don't have to be there? But whether you use it often or occasionally, the infrastructure still has to be there, which is what Big Telcos use as their alibi. How about not providing them with an alibi? Every penny you spend is a vote. Every time you pay your bill, you keep enriching them and make them more powerful. And not just one person wants to be able to use a cellphone in an emergency, there are seven billion.
What is your excuse? You need it when you travel, or for business, or for your husband, or for your wife, children and friends? Or you only have an old model? Or you only keep your phone for emergencies? Or you think you are safe if you keep the phone away from your head? Or maybe you think your phone doesn't irradiate birds, insects, animals, plants, trees and your neighbours like cell towers do? Every time you make a call, the nearest antenna activates a signal because of you and irradiates your entire neighbourhood just for you. Think of how many birds, bees and butterflies you have killed over time. How many more? And how many people and neighbours around you? How many birds? How many children?...
Moreover, in experimental animals, a two-minute exposure to a cell phone damages the blood-brain barrier, and a two-hour exposure causes permanent brain damage, even when the power is reduced 100-fold. Cell phone radiation interferes with nerve conduction and brain function and is a predominant cause of multiple sclerosis, ADHD, autism, dementia, anxiety disorder, depression, and other neurological disorders today.
"How long are you going to last if you are poisoning yourselves with microwaves, if you are leaving the door open to being tracked, dosed and targeted? How long before your mental abilities are reduced? In a few years, you'll all be a little less intelligent and a little less resilient, if that's not already the case... You should know better. You should know that smartphones and cancer are two sides of the same coin, that there is no safe level of radiation, that you can be manipulated, swiftly or slowly murdered at any given moment, that 5G has been overtly and covertly deployed during lockdowns and that it is now, more than ever, extremely dangerous to have one's head or body next to a cellphone; there are enough EMFs already with all the 'death towers' and small cells out there.
You are addicted to your technology because it is a hard drug. Torturers and dictators know it, which is why they are not really afraid of us anymore. And although you know it's bad for you, your children, your pets, and everyone around you, you keep feeding the big Telcos! One day, they'll simply press a button, and there'll be no more activists and no more protestors... You will not save this world and your children by behaving like stupid drug addicts, fools and amateurs, by kidding yourselves and killing yourselves."
