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BirthofaNewEarth Substack

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Notes from an Aging Father to His Son

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
Jul 19, 2026

Source video here

Wow.

This one is a real tear-jerker.

It speaks to the heart of what has gone wrong thanks to our willingness to embrace this digitized “civilization” where human interaction and human love are becoming increasingly absent.

Man is merging with his machines.

Please feel the message in this video friends.

It does not matter whether you are male or female or whether you are a son or daughter.

What matters is the love we are able to give and receive while we are still in these bodies.

As far as our “contacts” through social media — which is actually anti-social — they won’t mean much in the end.

All the thumbs up and likes you get on your phone don’t mean a damn thing.

What matters is love and authentic human contact.

Let’s get on this friends.

It’s so important.

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