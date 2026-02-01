ANALYSIS: It seems very clear now that Trump has lost control of his administration, and the DOJ is answering to Netanyahu who ordered the release of this latest batch of Epstein files – with Trump’s name NOT redacted – in making good on a blackmail threat being delivered when Trump recently refused to order the all-out military attack on Iran. But there’s more: Israeli-linked financial terrorists also likely engineered today’s selloffs of gold, silver and stocks, delivering a message to Trump: “Either do what we say, or we will crash your economy and destroy your presidency.”

Trump’s own DOJ has clearly turned against him, which means Pam Bondi is functioning exactly as Israel needs: The enforcer of Netanyahu’s will against America’s interests, forcing Trump’s hand to sacrifice U.S. military assets (and probably U.S. soldiers) in Israel’s bloodlust attempt to destroy Iran. Trump himself essentially admitted all this in a Truth Social post from July 16, 2025: “They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands.”

Bottom line? Trump has lost control. Netanyahu is running America, the DOJ, the FBI and the entire Trump administration. Every single element of the federal government is now aimed at Trump with an assortment of threats to unleash mass chaos (economic, civil, geopolitical, etc.) unless Trump does Netanyahu’s bidding. What we saw today was just the “lashing out” of Israeli intelligence, flexing their control over information and financial markets, to send Trump a final warning message: Either wage full-scale war with Iran, or we’ll destroy your president and the U.S. economy with it.

In a way, it’s even worse than exploding pagers. But it’s the same mindset.

If Trump attacks Iran full force, Israel will make sure financial markets surge again next week, restoring the illusion of “wealth” and protecting Trump’s presidency (which is of course strongly tied to perceptions of economic strength).

If Trump refuses to attack Iran, then they’ll remove him from power with another round of damning document dumps (real, fake or otherwise) and install the next person in line (Vance?) who’s willing to be more obedient.

America is an occupied nation. The people we elect aren’t in charge at all.