On The "Gifts" that Jews Have Brought to Us
Regarding the “gifts” that jews have brought to us, i.e., cell phones, car navigation systems, USB drives, etc., ALL OF THEM ARE WEAPONIZED, designed to track, trace and spy on us, and are emitting HUGE amounts of radiation that is ultimately deadly.
As for the “seedless” watermelon, this type of “gift”, i.e., the genetic modification of our food supply, is not a gift at all. It is designed to deprive us of the seeds necessary to grow food for our future. And such modification of our food is a corruption of God’s order. When we eat seedless, GMO’d phud, we become seedless/sterile ourselves.
How in the hell did we ever become so stupid as to accept their “gifts”?
Read more at the link below, where I am prohibited from commenting.
PS: This Huckabee character is definitely a jew. Nobody with a gentile mind would ever think like this. He’s a jew.
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