On the Hive Mind Organization of the Jew -- Who Are the Sayanim?

The video above reveals the alien, hive mind, machine-like activity of the jew.
Note how the jew has used his demonic intelligence to plant his “tribe” members all over this earth.
Note that he has done this because he believes this will ensure that the jewish agenda to conquer the earth will be fulfilled.
He’s wrong and actually quite insane.
These sayanim creatures may appear to be “the good jew” living next door when in fact is he/she is an insidious deceiver and operates totally in service to jewish interests.
Some of these sayanim are used as assassins, as was the case with alleged “dr” Carrie Madej (totally made up name) who has been accused of stone cold murder.
See here:
Always remember that these creatures are NOT like us.
They are inherently demonic and it is time for people to see and understand this.
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