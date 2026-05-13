On the Moronic Idiocy of Humans

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/On the Moronic Idiocy of HumansBirthofaNewEarthMay 13, 2026ShareEnough said.SourceShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesThis is What AI Data Centers Sound Like6 hrs ago • BirthofaNewEarthI Love This Woman!May 10 • BirthofaNewEarthSome People Say Reptiles Have No Feelings. But Is That True?May 8 • BirthofaNewEarthBig Brother Jew is Watching You!May 8 • BirthofaNewEarthSome Important Facts About Abortion Everyone Ought to KnowMay 7 • BirthofaNewEarth"No Amount of Evidence Will Ever Convince an Idiot" - Funny Short Video about Trying to Wake Up the Masses to the Dangers of Wireless…May 7 • BirthofaNewEarthUnderstanding the Nature of the Jewish Soul Group - This Video Explains Exactly What We are Dealing WithMay 6 • BirthofaNewEarth