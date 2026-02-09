Geraldine McKelvie

The global publishing platform Substack is generating revenue from newsletters that promote virulent Nazi ideology, white supremacy and antisemitism, a Guardian investigation has found.

The platform, which says it has about 50 million users worldwide, allows members of the public to self-publish articles and charge for premium content. Substack takes about 10% of the revenue the newsletters make. About 5 million people pay for access to newsletters on its platform.

Among them are newsletters that openly promote racist ideology. One, called NatSocToday, which has 2,800 subscribers, charges $80 – about £60 – for an annual subscription, though most of its posts are available for free.

NatSocToday is understood to be run by a far-right activist based in the US and features a swastika, a symbol appropriated by the Nazi party in the 1920s to symbolise white supremacy, as its profile picture. The full name of the Nazi party was the National Socialist German Workers’ party.

One of its recent posts suggests the Jewish race was responsible for the second world war and describes Adolf Hitler as “one of the greatest men of all time”. Within two hours of subscribing to NatSocToday for the purposes of this investigation, the Substack algorithm directed the Guardian’s account to 21 other profiles featuring similar content.

Some of these accounts regularly share and like each other’s posts. Many have thousands of followers.

Erika Drexler, a self-styled “NS [national socialist] activist” with 241 subscribers, shared posts describing Hitler as her hero and the “most overqualified leader ever”. The account is also believed to be US-based and charges $150 for an annual subscription.

Ava Wolfe, who has 3,000 subscribers and calls herself an “archivist of articles and videos about history in particular WW2” appears to be based in the UK. She has a profile which features swastikas and other Nazi imagery. An annual subscription to her Substack costs £38.

Much of the content Wolfe posts engages in Holocaust denial. About 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust, but she falsely claimed earlier this month that doctors had found that “no one was deliberately murdered by Germans” and that “death was from disease and starvation only”.

It is unclear if Drexler and Wolfe have used their real identities to post their material, or if they write under pseudonyms.

Another account, entitled Third Reich Literature Archive, with 2,100 subscribers, shared postcards purporting to be from a Nazi propaganda rally in Nuremberg in 1938, the year before the second world war began. It also charges $80 a year for a premium subscription.

The Guardian account was shown separate posts that promoted conspiracy theories about Jewish power and influence and suggested antisemitism was a myth.

The algorithm also promoted other extremist content, including newsletters relating to the “great replacement” conspiracy theory – the suggestion that there is a plot to replace white Europeans with people from other races.

There has been a sharp increase in antisemitism and Islamophobia since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023. Two men were killed when a synagogue in Heaton Park, Manchester, was attacked on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in October last year. Fifteen people were shot dead as they celebrated Hanukah at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in December.