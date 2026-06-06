Please Hear Me Friends! Tinnitus, Ringing in the Ears - The Animals are in Trouble and So Am I
Dear friends,
I’ve been wanting to write this post for many days but have not felt well enough to try to put all the pieces together.
My mind is basically in terror.
I am having trouble sleeping and it is sometimes hard to think straight.
My sensitivity to wireless devices and frequencies (and now even basic electricity) is increasing due to the roll-out of 5G.
Over the past few weeks, the ultrasonic noise that permeates our air space and is coming from all wireless devices and electrical grids has become unbearable.
Although I’ve been to several very remote areas of the US, in each of four different states, the airborne ultrasound levels have been off-the-charts.
Where I am right now, the noise is extreme and in some moments, debilitating.
Nausea, dizziness, disorientation, head pressure, headaches, heart irregularities, and fear in general sometimes overtake me.
I am extremely concerned for my cats, one of whom has exhibited various symptoms of “vestibular”/inner ear disorder brought on by the assault on the inner ear from airborne ultrasound.
When the extreme noise first started, I shared this post in which I described what I, myself, was experiencing, and also a small portion of what was happening to my cat.
Falling down, losing his balance, head tilted strongly to the left and his whole body moving in that direction when he tried to walk — all of these things are neurological issues brought on by the inner ear dysfunction caused by exposure to airborne ultrasound masterminded by monsters that seek to destroy all life.
This vet, whose name is Karen Becker and who has repeatedly ignored and never once come clean with her clients and readers about what is actually causing the problems in the animals, recently wrote about vestibular problems in pets here.
She also wrote about pets that are experiencing headaches and seizures here and here.
But never once does she acknowledge that pets are getting headaches just like people who use cell phones and are constantly around wifi, bluetooth, smart meters, baby monitors, smart watches, etc.
Never once does she mention that pulsed microwaves cause interference with blood flow to the brain and thereby cause headaches and potentially stroke.
Never once does she mention the real cause of the problems or the issues with the wireless and electric grids despite the fact that she worked closely with Joe Mercola before he was taken out and before his site was taken over by the dark side (see here for more info about that).
Joe Mercola exposed the dangers of these technologies early on so I’m sure Dr. Becker knows about it too.
It just enrages me that these frauds reach so many people yet they refuse to address the most important issue of our time.
WIRELESS/ULTRASONIC FREQUENCIES DO NOT BELONG ON THE EARTH!!!
THEY ARE ALIEN TO THIS EARTH AND MUST BE REMOVED.
YOU CANNOT SEPARATE WIRELESS FREQUENCIES FROM ULTRASOUND SINCE ALL WIRELESS FREQUENCIES ARE IN THE ULTRASONIC RANGE.
ALL WIRELESS DEVICES ARE EMITTING AND UTILIZING ULTRASOUND AS A TRANSMISSION SOURCE.
ULTRASONIC NOISE IS THE REASON AUTISTIC CHILDREN ARE CONSTANTLY TRYING TO COVER THEIR EARS.
ULTRASOUND IS THE REASON THE CHILDREN ARE AUTISTIC IN THE FIRST PLACE!!!
And the animals are being severely affected as well.
Below I will share a few links about what is happening with the animals.
ALL of the symptoms described in these articles can and are being brought on by airborne ultrasound.
But mums the word from these experts who will spew out all kinds of nonsense about what is causing the horrifying things now happening to the animals.
These scummy liars even stoop so low as to blame the brain damage and dysfuction on heat and “climate change”.
No mention of the fact that heat and “climate change” are being cause BY MICROWAVE RADIATION!!!
MICROWAVES DO COOK THINGS DEAR FRIENDS, and because of our willingness to use wireless devices, they are cooking every living thing on this Earth.
Here are the links to a few articles about what’s happening to the animals.
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2026/05/31/mass-town-warns-of-neurological-symptoms-spotted-in-animals
https://www.accuweather.com/en/climate/heat-disrupts-animal-brains-affecting-behavior-and-learning-ability-studies-show/1897268
And I need to ask — how will future generations view us when they realize that millions of us knew we were causing harm to ourselves and all living things by using these technologies, but we decided to use them anyway!!!!
Do we want to continue being part of the death and destruction of innocent living beings or do we want to become part of the solution?
Whether our future becomes a hellish nightmare or whether we create heaven on Earth is up to us!!!
I IMPLORE YOU — PLEASE LET GO OF ALL WIRELESS DEVICES NOW.
LEARN THE WAY TO WIRE YOUR TECHNOLOGY AND TAKE ACTION TO HAVE YOUR SMART METERS REMOVED AND TO SHUT OFF THE WIRELESS AND BLUETOOTH TECH IN YOUR CARS.
PLEASE FRIENDS — BE PART OF THE SOLUTION.
DON’T CONTINUE ALONG THE PATH OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION.
NOW IS THE TIME FOR THE GREAT TURNAROUND.
Please join me in my heartfelt desire to create an EMF-free community and an EMF-free world.
And please, if you know of an EMF-safe place to live, write to me.
I am in desperate need of an EMF-safe home for me and my 2 cats.
Thanks for taking the time to read this.
Please repost.
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I’m not saying 5G, etc. hasn’t impacted autism but vaccines absolutely have based on my research. The Centers for Disinformation Control has even put a disclaimer that they haven’t ruled out that vaccines cause autism which is as much of them admitting to the cause as we’re going to get.