BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Right Side of History's avatar
Right Side of History
13h

I’m not saying 5G, etc. hasn’t impacted autism but vaccines absolutely have based on my research. The Centers for Disinformation Control has even put a disclaimer that they haven’t ruled out that vaccines cause autism which is as much of them admitting to the cause as we’re going to get.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Birth of a New Earth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture