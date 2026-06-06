in which I described what I, myself, was experiencing, and also a small portion of what was happening to my cat.

, whose name is Karen Becker and who has repeatedly ignored and never once come clean with her clients and readers about what is actually causing the problems in the animals, recently wrote about vestibular problems in pets

She also wrote about pets that are experiencing headaches and seizures

Never once does she mention the real cause of the problems or the issues with the wireless and electric grids despite the fact that she worked closely with Joe Mercola before he was taken out and before his site was taken over by the dark side (see

for more info about that).