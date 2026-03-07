Raising Children with Wireless Technology Leads to Brain Tumors, Depression, Sleep Disorders, Obesity, Asthma, Leukemia and more
Wake up people. Smash your wireless devices. Keep all of them away from your children. This is not a drill.
New study confirms everyday electromagnetic fields fuel childhood brain tumor risk
Excerpt:
The digital age has ushered in an invisible storm of electromagnetic radiation, enveloping our children in a sea of artificial energy from power lines, Wi-Fi routers, and the very tablets and phones clutched in their hands. A groundbreaking new study now delivers a damning indictment of this pervasive exposure, directly linking it to an increased risk of devastating central nervous system tumors in children. As schools and households have become saturated with connected devices, the biological consequences are coming into sharp, alarming focus, revealing that the youngest among us are the most vulnerable to this silent, man-made threat.
Also see:
Electromagnetic radiation from power lines linked to a higher risk of central nervous system tumors in children
Excerpt:
More recent studies continue to show the association. Further, Kaiser Permanente studies report that prenatal ELF-EMF exposure was associated with increased miscarriage risk and also ADHD, obesity, and asthma in children. A review found industry-funded studies more often report “no effect.” When this bias is accounted for, strong evidence links EMF magnetic field exposure to adult leukemia, brain, and breast cancer.
Also see:
