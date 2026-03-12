Ready for Some Deep Emotion?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002Ready for Some Deep Emotion?BirthofaNewEarthMar 12, 20262ShareEnjoy!ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesOn the Hive Mind Organization of the Jew -- Who Are the Sayanim?Mar 12 • BirthofaNewEarthRabbi Says Jews Are Aliens From Another Planet Here to Conquer the EarthMar 12 • BirthofaNewEarthMust Listen - Jews are Why The Demons SingMar 9 • BirthofaNewEarthPredictive Programming? Or Just Plain "Humor"?Mar 7 • BirthofaNewEarthHappy Story of the Day!Mar 4 • BirthofaNewEarthWanna Know Who Epstein Really Is/Was?Feb 27 • BirthofaNewEarth5G Towers Cause 32 Deaths in 20 Days in Indian VillageFeb 25 • BirthofaNewEarth