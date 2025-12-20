Regarding Age Verification and Paid Subscribers Getting Blocked from Accessing What they Paid For on Substack
Please friends - if you are paid subscriber and refuse to jump through the hoops of the control system to verify your age in order to access your substack subscriptions, please contact me rather than file a dispute or chargeback with your bank as this will ultimately cost me lots of money.
What substack has done here by preventing people from accessing information that they have paid for is fucking OUTRAGEOUS.
And ultimately, when you look deeply at this situation as Agent has done in the post below, you will see that this is yet another grand financial scheme on the part of the tiny hat, hook-nosed theives to siphon money from substack authors and content creators.
Please don’t play their game.
Please do not file any disputes or chargebacks with your bank.
Contact me instead.
I will do my best to get you your subscription money back which is much easier and cheaper than having to pay the Stripe and bank fees for the dispute or chargeback.
Thanks and please read Agent’s post so that you will understand more of what is going on here.
Greetings Ms. Barcelo: I have been telling the content creators for some time that this platform, too, will bring censorship some day. That day has arrived. The content creators should have a good back up of their own, at the minimum, so that their hard work is not lost.