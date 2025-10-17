Regarding HAARP, Cell Towers, and the Entire Wireless Grid, IT IS BEYOND TIME TO TAKE THIS SHIT SERIOUSLY!!!
Friends, we are at the most important crossroads in human history. There are currently two divergent paths to choose from.
(a) Keep going with our noxious wireless lifestyle and contribute to killing ourselves and all life on earth; or
(b) Do an immediate about face, restore our homes and our lives to sane, WIRED technologies, and seek living conditions that protect us, our loved ones, and all living things from this death-wielding, radiation-emitting, wireless grid.
There is no in-between.
Keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of people on this earth now have a self-assembling wireless operating system INSIDE THEIR BODIES, either from receiving the COVID jab(s) themselves or from shedding. These wireless operating systems are controlled and organized through the frequencies that are being emitted by cell towers, cell phones, wifi routers, smart meters, smart watches, baby monitors, cordless phones, etc. If people continue to use these devices, they are choosing to have the technology inside their bodies continue to assemble and link to their nervous system and brain. This will cause them to either die or become transhuman slaves controlled by frequency.
So what’s your choice?
Is your use of wireless devices really that important to you or do you think, perhaps, it’s time to find another way?
From his refuge in Moscow, Snowden released a new trove of DARPA-linked documents exposing the true face of the High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program in Gakona, Alaska. For years they told the world it was a harmless experiment to study the ionosphere. They built it in the wilderness, far from witnesses. Now the files show its purpose was never research. It was dominance.
According to the leaked data, HAARP generates ultra-high-power radio waves capable of penetrating biological tissue and disrupting neurological patterns. Targets can suffer strokes, cardiac failure, or psychological breakdowns that appear spontaneous. The deaths look natural. The insanity looks organic. Yet both are engineered. NATO and its contractors use this technology to suppress voices, eliminate dissidents, and fracture resistance movements without firing a shot.
Snowden’s testimony describes how electromagnetic signatures are mapped to individuals and manipulated remotely. Once calibrated, a single frequency can push the brain into chaos. Rage, fear, confusion — all programmable. Entire populations can be nudged toward compliance or hysteria. The perfect invisible weapon.
During his escape from Hong Kong, Snowden reported that he and WikiLeaks staff experienced bursts of directed energy designed to induce homicidal delusions. He built his current residence as a Faraday cage, sealed against both static and pulsed fields. Every wall lined with copper mesh. Every signal blocked. “It is the only way to think freely,” he said.
Source:
Edward Snowden has spoken again, and this time the silence broke the sky. Hidden files confirm what the watchers denied for decades. HAARP is not science. It is a weapon. A global mechanism of control, engineered to shape weather, thoughts, and even death itself. The atmosphere has been militarized. The human mind is the battlefield.
