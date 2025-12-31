Regarding the Magnetic Pole Shift That So Many Are Talking About
Friends - I wanted to share my thoughts about what so many people claim to be an upcoming, unstoppable, God-created magnetic pole shift that will bring destruction all over the Earth — similar to the biblical flood that I believe was activated through sonic weapons (see here for more info about this).
Let me make clear that I do not believe any of these intense weather events or catastrophes are natural or created by God..
I believe they are created by God’s adversary (Lucifer/Satan) and his minions (Jews).
These disasters are being activated through Luciferian weaponry such as geoengineering, HAARP, GWEN towers, cell towers, radar systems, ultrasound, infrasound, and myriad microwave and millimeter weapons that now surround us, including that which you have inside your homes (wifi, cell phones, etc.) and placed on or around your homes (smart meters, security systems, etc.).
This weaponry is being activated and used to create unnatural disasters which “lightworkers” claim are a “natural” cleansing of the earth.
None of this is natural but it is being allowed because the earth DOES need a cleansing and most of Mankind needs a good shake-up to snap out of the mind control, stop behaving in evil ways, and WTFU.
Regarding the magnetic pole shift, please keep in mind that when the dark side persists in using extreme electrical currents and frequencies that do not belong on the earth (such as every single current and frequency coming through the electric grid and especially through wireless devices), THEN OF COURSE THERE WILL BE A MAGNETIC DISTURBANCE!!!
Electro-magnetism is the foundation of this Earth and of all life upon it.
When you mess with the foundational electrical energies that support life on earth, there will “naturally” be major disturbances, including a potential magnetic pole shift.
This is not God’s doing.
The dark side is generating these life-destroying electrical currents and frequencies and we ourselves have contributed to intensifying the ionization of our atmosphere through the use of wireless devices.
Now is the time for us to grow up spiritually, put on our big boy and girl panties and address the role that we, ourselves, are playing in any forthcoming unnatural disaster(s).
Those of us who are using wireless devices are making a HUGE contribution to the destruction of this earth and the death of innocent living creatures.
These devices must be destroyed.
In fact, the entire wireless grid must be destroyed.
A return to safe and sane technology must ensue as we make our way back to the path of divinity where we finally realize we don’t need any of it and that it has only ever caused harm.
We are moving into a year of rapid transformation that may include many unnatural weather events and much death.
There may be a magnetic pole shift as well, that we, ourselves, have contributed to creating by using wireless devices.
Do we want to continue along this path friends and watch the earth and other living things suffer and die?
Or are we clear enough, strong enough, and courageous enough to say NO MORE and walk away from these life destroying wireless devices and eventually the whole toxic, technocratic path?
It’s really up to us.
What will we create next?
What kind of year will 2026 be?
Thanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
check out jaydreamerz on youtube. he has what i believe to be the most accurate description of the cyclical cleansing that naturally happens to our plane. i do believe the earth has a natural cycle or lifespan, jay shows proof of the changes of the sun, which we are seeing now, possibly why they switched to LED lights so that we can get used to the new bright white sun...possibly the geoengineering is to hide what is all naturally occurring. his channel is fascinating.