Sayanim - Israel's Global Network of Volunteer Spies and Murderers

Jews operate as part of a hive mind. They function differently from the rest of Mankind because they are innately different. This is something Mankind needs to come to terms with. Jews function like machines with almost no emotion and no departure from set goals. They carry out their goals methodically over many millennia. The literally function like AI and, of course, they are the “inventors” of same.
In the video below, you will learn that “Dr” Carrie Madej (totally made up last name which is often what jews do hide their jewish identity) was/is part of the Israeli spy/murder operation. Of course Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell were also part of this network as are many other not-so-“American” jews.
Enjoy the short video. Cato Dezorra is a very informative guy. This is the original link to the video above and here is Cato’s youtube channel.
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