Sigils, Demonology, King Solomon and the Connection to All Digital and Electrical Technology

Dear friends - Once again, Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna knocks it out of the ballpark with this very important exploration of the connection between the sigils used by King Solomon to summon demons and the symbols used today for electrical devices that lay the foundation for circuit boards within our current technologies.
Excerpt:
==========================================================
All sigils are a kind of electrical circuit that provided the energy or electricity needed to activate or evoke certain programs or entities or intelligences…
Ancient sigils, according to the key of Solomon, would summon specific supernatural entities…
Any advanced technology is indistinguishable from [black] magic
==========================================================
There can be no doubt we are literally summoning demons when we use technologies currently blanketing our world.
It is time for people to understand this.
King Solomon was a jewish sorcerer and black magician.
It was with the help of demons that Solomon the psychopath built his animal sacrificing, satanic temple.
Source: https://www.grunge.com/187950/the-untold-truth-of-king-solomon/