Sigils, Demonology, King Solomon and the Connection to All Digital and Electrical Technology

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
Jan 25, 2026

Dear friends - Once again, Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna knocks it out of the ballpark with this very important exploration of the connection between the sigils used by King Solomon to summon demons and the symbols used today for electrical devices that lay the foundation for circuit boards within our current technologies.

Excerpt:

==========================================================

All sigils are a kind of electrical circuit that provided the energy or electricity needed to activate or evoke certain programs or entities or intelligences…

Ancient sigils, according to the key of Solomon, would summon specific supernatural entities…

Any advanced technology is indistinguishable from [black] magic

==========================================================

There can be no doubt we are literally summoning demons when we use technologies currently blanketing our world.

It is time for people to understand this.

King Solomon was a jewish sorcerer and black magician.

It was with the help of demons that Solomon the psychopath built his animal sacrificing, satanic temple.

Source: https://www.grunge.com/187950/the-untold-truth-of-king-solomon/

Jews today very much want to re-create the temple of Solomon in the hopes of fulfilling their wet dream to have lucifer, their overlord and messiah, take over the earth.

Jewish black magic has been embedded in our civilization for many centuries.

Today we can see this satanic black magic in various symbols and also in jewish “medicine” which involves killing people slowly with various poisons while simultaneously torturing them and causing immense suffering and siphoning off their wealth before they die.

Jewish satanic black magic can also be seen in jewish “science” that involves the cruel and repeated torture and sacrifice of animals, including vivisection — which, by the way, was banned by those “evil” Nazis who did everything they could to put the kibosh on jewish evil. See here: https://birthofanewearthblog.com/animal-welfare-animal-rights-in-nazi-germany/

In any event, what this video confirms (and as I have outlined in some depth in my ultrasound book), jews are the ones who have created all of these deadly radiation emitting technologies and these technologies have enabled them to open portals and summon legions of demons onto this earth.

This is why our world is so filled with evil at this time.

Of course, jews could not have accomplished this without our help and every time we pick up and use one of their radiation-emitting technologies, we are opening the door for demons to enter this realm and negatively influence our lives and our world.

Cell phones, cordless phones, wifi, smart watches, wireless security systems, smart TVs, smart appliances, smart vacuums, baby monitors, Ipads, tablets, cordless printers, smart meters, smart cars, etc. — THE FOUNDATION FOR ALL OF THESE TECHNOLOGIES INVOLVES SUMMONING DEMONS ONTO THIS EARTH AND USING THESE TECHNOLOGIES TO DESTROY GOD’S CREATIONS.

I thought you should know.

What you choose to do with this information matters.

