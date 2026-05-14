So Powerful! And So Right-On!
Beautiful, powerful song that speaks directly to my soul! How did I end up in this reality where everyone has their face in their phones? My body recoils in pain at the sight. My heart longs for a return to love.
Please watch.
Source video here
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Here is the song with the words:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25ScrwpGl_A
Personally, I am not of this world because I'm born-again, as Jesus Christ was crucified, HE gave his life for my sins to make me white as snow, but, HE was alive again on the 3rd day, and now sits at the right hand of our Father God waiting for the time of HIS second coming after Armageddon and Satan is cast to the pits of hell then we will live in peace with Jesus Christ as our Saviour here on earth for one thousand years. HIS mercy endures forever!
John 17:14
“I have given them thy word; and the world hath hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.” (Jesus is talking about his disciples, Jesus is the word, HE is all the words in the Holy Bible.)
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”