Ricardo Delgado, director of La Quinta Columna, analyzes the technological roadmap for the hybridization of the human species, revealing that the operation has been executed under the cover of a false pandemic. The main vehicle for this massive implementation has been the COVID-19 vaccine, whose global imposition allowed the inoculation of the graphene-based liquid interface into most of humanity, although this material is being introduced into all types of current vaccines.

The pillars of the operation explained in the video are:

AI as a Smokescreen: It details how the term “Artificial Intelligence” is used to conceal a real fusion with non-human intelligences through injected nanotechnology.

Satellite Logistics and K-Band: It explains in rigorous detail how satellites (Starlink) are lowering their orbit to emit 26 GHz signals (K-Band). This frequency is designed to interact directly with the intra-corporeal graphene-based nanotechnology.

The 2026 Eclipse and the Final Welding: The video identifies August 12, 2026, as the key date. The total solar eclipse will provide a shielding from solar radiation, allowing the satellite signal to penetrate without interference and achieve the definitive welding and completion of the interface’s self-assembly within the organism.

Defense and Resistance: Technical solutions are provided to defend against the final welding, based on the use of low-frequency, square-wave pulsed magnetic fields to disorient the material and prevent the external signal from achieving its goal of permanent fixation.

📺 Link to the summary video:

https://rumble.com/v746y6e-global-hybridization-agenda-2026.html