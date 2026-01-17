Solar Eclipses Combined with Intentional Blackouts, Starlink Satellites, and the 26 GHz Pulse = 3 Days of Darkness Leading to the Merging of Man with Machine

Friends, Ricardo Delgado and the people at La Quinta Columna have had their finger on the pulse of what is really going on with these wicked wireless technologies since the introduction of the COVID jabs in 2020. Now they have put together some potent and outstanding information about the dark side’s wet dream to create a “singularity” — or the merging of Man with machine. What would actually happen if they were to succeed in their plans is the complete takeover of the physical bodies of “innoculated” Mankind by “alien” or demonic intelligence.
Solutions are offered for us to protect ourselves from what is likely to happen on August 12, 2026 — the day of a full solar eclipse. Why these solar eclipses are so important for the activation of the nanotech in people’s bodies is explained in the video.
It’s very rare that I watch an entire 90 minute video, but this man’s knowledge is amazing and totally worth listening to. The last half hour is especially important. I’m gonna watch it again because there is ALOT to absorb.
Below is the write-up for the video
Ricardo Delgado, director of La Quinta Columna, analyzes the technological roadmap for the hybridization of the human species, revealing that the operation has been executed under the cover of a false pandemic. The main vehicle for this massive implementation has been the COVID-19 vaccine, whose global imposition allowed the inoculation of the graphene-based liquid interface into most of humanity, although this material is being introduced into all types of current vaccines.
The pillars of the operation explained in the video are:
AI as a Smokescreen: It details how the term “Artificial Intelligence” is used to conceal a real fusion with non-human intelligences through injected nanotechnology.
Satellite Logistics and K-Band: It explains in rigorous detail how satellites (Starlink) are lowering their orbit to emit 26 GHz signals (K-Band). This frequency is designed to interact directly with the intra-corporeal graphene-based nanotechnology.
The 2026 Eclipse and the Final Welding: The video identifies August 12, 2026, as the key date. The total solar eclipse will provide a shielding from solar radiation, allowing the satellite signal to penetrate without interference and achieve the definitive welding and completion of the interface’s self-assembly within the organism.
Defense and Resistance: Technical solutions are provided to defend against the final welding, based on the use of low-frequency, square-wave pulsed magnetic fields to disorient the material and prevent the external signal from achieving its goal of permanent fixation.
