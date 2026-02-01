Some Dirt on Donald Trump
The substack below is an important read. Please understand that I have not vetted this and I don’t pretend to know what is real anymore, However, I do know Trump is evil as he has repeatedly and consistently “stood with Israhell” and contributed billions of American dollars to the slaughter of innocents while leaving the American people destitute. He was also a major player in the “warp speed” effort to murder millions of Americans with a biological weapon called the “COVID vaccine”, and he continues to support the massive irradiation of this country through his promotion of 5G, 6G and beyond. He should be in prison, tried for treason, and executed when found guilty. In my estimation, he is a total scumbag.
Thanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.