Some Important Facts About Abortion Everyone Ought to Know

This is not a judgment about people who choose abortion.
I, myself, had a saline abortion when I was in my late 20s.
It was one of the worst things I have experienced and was absolutely an experience of traumatic repetition of my own horrid birth experience which took place in the very same hospital.
I had an abortion because I was told in the fifth month of pregnancy that my baby was severely deformed with no skin on his stomach and organs floating around in the sac.
I was further told that he would surely die if he made it to term.
So in my total unconsciousness and desperation, I had an abortion.
I did know what they were going to do to my baby to end the pregnancy.
Now that I do know, I am spiritually and psychically horrified by what I allowed them to do to my poor, innocent baby who suffered the deformities because of their toxic fertility drugs — something they never told me might happen as a result of taking those drugs.
The medical establishment is totally satanic.
Abortion is totally satanic.
The evil we are participating in needs to be seen for what it is as it affects all aspects of our lives.
You cannot have an abortion without creating major trauma to the womb which will affect future pregnancies and births.
It is not worth it.
It’s much better to simply keep your carnal impulses in check and keep your pants zipped.
Thanks for watching.
Source video here.
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