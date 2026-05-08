Some People Say Reptiles Have No Feelings. But Is That True?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript13Some People Say Reptiles Have No Feelings. But Is That True?BirthofaNewEarthMay 08, 202613ShareTranscriptNo. It’s not true. All of God’s creatures are capable of love. Here is a clear example.Source video here.ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesI Love This Woman!2 hrs ago • BirthofaNewEarthBig Brother Jew is Watching You!May 8 • BirthofaNewEarthSome Important Facts About Abortion Everyone Ought to KnowMay 7 • BirthofaNewEarth"No Amount of Evidence Will Ever Convince an Idiot" - Funny Short Video about Trying to Wake Up the Masses to the Dangers of Wireless…May 7 • BirthofaNewEarthUnderstanding the Nature of the Jewish Soul Group - This Video Explains Exactly What We are Dealing WithMay 6 • BirthofaNewEarthHospitals are Demonic Institutions That Siphon the Energy of Human Pain/Suffering to Feed the Vampires that Control the Medical…May 5 • BirthofaNewEarthFor Those Ready to Know the Truth, There's Alot of It Here! This Video Even Speaks About Permanently Expelling the Parasites from the Earth…Apr 27 • BirthofaNewEarth