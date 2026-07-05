Something Wicked This Way Comes! PLEASE WAKE UP!

Dear friends, in late April, I wrote a substack regarding my intuitive sense that the dark ones are planning to use sonic weapons to blow up parts of this earth. You can view that article here:
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Late last year (2025) I also published a substack in which I discussed their use of ultrasound (and infrasound) as weapons.
In fact, they are deliberately harming our babies with ultrasound (hence the autism and hearing loss epidemic in children) and we, too, are contributing to harming our children by using wireless devices since they are all emitting ultrasound. You can read about this here:
Now it is time to understand that the evil ones have something HUGE planned to destroy and devour huge chunks of the U.S. and Canada with their sonic technologies in the very near future.
The video above explains this.
But please be discerning.
Do not buy into the bullshit that Russia and China are responsible for this attack against Creation.
It is now, and always has been, the jews, Israhell, the shabbos goy, and their off-world overlords called the Annunaki.
The Annunaki are in their spaceships just above the earth right now (see here and here for more info about that).
They have had their earthbound minions working frantically in an attempt to block the awakening of Mankind through a frequency fence, while simultaneously terraforming this earth with their deadly poisons, microwave frequencies, and radiation.
They do this so that they might be able to survive here and take over the earth.
They will not succeed.
They do not belong here.
They are intruders and destroyers of all that is good and beautiful.
They MUST be made to leave.
They MUST be expelled from this earth.
Permanently.
But it is up to US to command them to go.
It is a horrible tragedy that it might take a massive die-off of innocent beings for the majority of Mankind to wake the fuck up.
It should not have to be this way, but alas, too many people are living in such deep denial that they keep contributing to the agenda of the dark side and refuse to correct course or even see who is behind it!!!
Please friends, OPEN YOUR EYES and KNOW YOUR ENEMY.
We cannot achieve a victory over these disgusting creatures unless we (a) understand who and what they are; and (b) understand how they operate.
It is time friends.
A great planetary upheaval is destined to take place unless people awaken immediately to put a halt to it.
And please always remember — if destruction does occur, it is NOT a punishment from God.
It is an event that we, ourselves, are contributing to creating because too many of us have refused to wake up, corrupt course, and take right action.
I pray for our earth and for all the innocent beings that have suffered and continue to suffer as a result of our denial and hubris.
I also pray for Mankind as we move through this very tumultuous time.
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