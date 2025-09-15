Dear friends - this is a rant as I have just discovered yet ANOTHER nameless, faceless, plagiarizing substack called “Terra Times” that has stolen the work of Arthur Firstenberg and presented it as their own There are several other thieving substacks on this platform including those of a “A Midwestern Doctor”, “Unbekoming”, “Vigilant Fox”, and several more. All of these substacks are offered for public consumption with no way for readers to know who is writing the articles or what their real agenda is. Even when these “content creators/thieves” get caught red-handed publishing the work of others as if it were their own, substack will not reveal the identity of these thieves, who need to be prosecuted, but who are protected by substack so they cannot be sued. Substack claims they need to “protect the identity” of these criminals but that makes substack complicit in their crimes.
For those who do not yet know, “A Midwestern Doctor” was caught red-handed plagiarizing my ultrasound book a few months ago. See here, here, and here for more info on that. Today, I have noticed that almost the entire first half of the following article by “Terra Times” is completely taken straight out of Arthur Firstenberg’s book, “The Invisible Rainbow”. Of course, as with the stolen work published by “A Midwestern Doctor”, there is no mention in the article below of the original researcher/writer (i.e., Arthur Firstenberg) nor any mention of the book from which the information was stolen.
What’s worse is that Arthur Firstenberg was recently MURDERED, no doubt by members of this thieving, well-organized, satanic group. See here:
So Arthur cannot defend himself or his work nor sue this plagiarizing thief to make them pay for the theft of his work. Arthur is dead and this creature has stolen his work. See here:
Even more disturbing is the fact that this substack has taken the work of a MAN who was seriously negatively affected by wireless frequencies throughout much of his adult life — since the roll-out of 2G — and yet the article babbles on about the poor, poor women, claiming that it is primarily women who suffer from radiation poisoning from exposure to wireless devices.
BULLSHIT FRIENDS!!!
Males are getting hit hard by this energy, and this is especially true for male children who end up autistic 4x more often than female children due to the electroshock torture they endure in the womb thanks to ultrasound combined with parental use of wireless devices.
I’m tired of these information thieves twisting reality. I’m tired of the theft of other people’s work, including my own. I’m tired of these substacks being allowed to stay here on this platform. And I’m tired of substack covering for them, not revealing their identity even after it’s been determined that they have engaged in copyright infringement and the theft of intellectual property.
Something is very wrong with all of this. It needs to stop.
I’ve read some articles too form this person… and she lost me when she was saying something about Hitler that wasn’t true at all. Something about sodomy.. if someone was against that than it was him. He tried to warn us about this kind of filth.. so I unsubscribed two days ago. So my gut feeling was right about this account.
I’m afraid that real people is hard to find people that are genuine.