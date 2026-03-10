Switching Over from Wireless Tech to Wired and Protecting Yourself and Your Family from Wireless Radiation
Dear friends - if you have been thinking of getting rid of the wireless radiation in your home but you don’t know where to start, I believe this webinar can help you. I’ve not participated in the webinar myself, but think Roman is doing a great job of helping to educate people on this topic. I hope some of you will participate in the webinar. Please share this with others. Now is the time to move away from harmful wireless technologies.
